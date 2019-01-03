Herbert Walter Wallner October 10, 1932 - January 02, 2019

Herbert Walter Wallner, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, MO surrounded by his loving family.

Herbert was born in St. Joseph, MO on October 10, 1932 to the late Markus and Gertrude Wallner. He married Beverly Daugherty on May 31, 1958 and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Herbert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #45, with 65 years of service. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA and St. Joseph Rifle and Pistol Club. Herbert enjoyed gun shows, antiquing and military weapons.

Herbert is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Markus Wallner, Elanor Bisig & Elizabeth Jezak and grandson, Andrew Lee Hull.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; children, Cara (Pat) Bullimore, Marcus (Beckie) Wallner, Amy (Kevin) Ward & Ann (Gary) Edwards; grandchildren, Matthew Hull, Logan Wallner & Ridge Wallner and great grandson, Rowan Wallner.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 6, 2019

at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph followed by a memorial service and full military honors at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron.