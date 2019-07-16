Anita Inga Winn 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home. She was born April 6, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Ingeborg & Michael Bolonyi. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked for Dr. Tobin as a Surgical tech. She is survived by husband, Scott Winn of the home, daughter Kristan Wahlert, and son Mark Wahlert, sisters, Marianne Falkner, Susie (Steve) Miller, and Elizabeth (Chris) Hildebrandt, brothers, Michael Bolonyi, Bill (Michelle) Bolonyi , and Adam (Heather) Bolonyi, and three grandchildren. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Anita Winn Memorial fund. you can donate on line at www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, select tribute fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Related Content
- Anita Inga Winn April 6, 1959 - July 14, 2019
- Jimmy Ray Johnson July 21, 1959 - March 11, 2019
- Timothy J. Monahan July 13, 1959 - December 31, 2018
- April Diane McDaniel April 30, 1957 – February 14, 2019
- Gary Max Fuller April 15, 1937 - April 14, 2019
- Neal K. Nold August 27, 1959 - February 3, 2019
- Cindy Ann Donaldson October 30, 1959 - February 16, 2019
- Debora K. Grossman October 31, 1959 - March 20, 2019
- Monty Dale Phroper November 10, 1959 - May 23, 2019
- Bernadine "Bernie" Nash September 13, 1959 - May 31, 2019