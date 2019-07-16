Anita Inga Winn April 6, 1959 - July 14, 2019

Anita Inga Winn 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home. She was born April 6, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Ingeborg & Michael Bolonyi. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked for Dr. Tobin as a Surgical tech. She is survived by husband, Scott Winn of the home, daughter Kristan Wahlert, and son Mark Wahlert, sisters, Marianne Falkner, Susie (Steve) Miller, and Elizabeth (Chris) Hildebrandt, brothers, Michael Bolonyi, Bill (Michelle) Bolonyi , and Adam (Heather) Bolonyi, and three grandchildren. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Anita Winn Memorial fund. you can donate on line at www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, select tribute fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com