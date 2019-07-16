Clear

Anita Inga Winn April 6, 1959 - July 14, 2019

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Anita Winn Memorial fund. you can donate on line at www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, select tribute fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Anita Inga Winn 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home. She was born April 6, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Ingeborg & Michael Bolonyi. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked for Dr. Tobin as a Surgical tech. She is survived by husband, Scott Winn of the home, daughter Kristan Wahlert, and son Mark Wahlert, sisters, Marianne Falkner, Susie (Steve) Miller, and Elizabeth (Chris) Hildebrandt, brothers, Michael Bolonyi, Bill (Michelle) Bolonyi , and Adam (Heather) Bolonyi, and three grandchildren. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Anita Winn Memorial fund. you can donate on line at www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, select tribute fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
The remnants of Barry will bring some lingering clouds for your Tuesday. There's also a chance for an isolated shower as a weak disturbance pushes through from the west. We'll have one more day of near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events