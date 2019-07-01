Clear

Barbara Zoe Kentzler Send Flowers November 25, 1929 - November 27, 2018

The Inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Ashland Cemetery. She has been cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Barbara Zoe Kentzler 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born November 25, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Dorthea & James Campbell. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1947. She worked at Heartland Hospital now Mosaic Life Care for many years as a Administrative Assistant. Barbara grew up on Mitchell Ave, attended Bliss Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, and she was a member and greeter at the Brookdale Presbyterian Church. She was also active in the neighborhood crime watch. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Patty Libby. Survivors include: daughter, Cheri A. Estep, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Michael (Janie) Kentzler, Rockford, IL, grandsons: Justin Broussard and Alan Broussard, great granddaughter, Kendra Broussard, niece, Morgan, and nephew, Jayme. The Inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Ashland Cemetery. She has been cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

