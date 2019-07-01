Barbara Zoe Kentzler 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born November 25, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Dorthea & James Campbell. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1947. She worked at Heartland Hospital now Mosaic Life Care for many years as a Administrative Assistant. Barbara grew up on Mitchell Ave, attended Bliss Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, and she was a member and greeter at the Brookdale Presbyterian Church. She was also active in the neighborhood crime watch. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Patty Libby. Survivors include: daughter, Cheri A. Estep, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Michael (Janie) Kentzler, Rockford, IL, grandsons: Justin Broussard and Alan Broussard, great granddaughter, Kendra Broussard, niece, Morgan, and nephew, Jayme. The Inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Ashland Cemetery. She has been cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Related Content
- Barbara Zoe Kentzler November 25, 1929 - November 27, 2018
- Barbara Zoe Kentzler Send Flowers November 25, 1929 - November 27, 2018
- Lloyd Melvin Roberts January 18, 1929 - November 02, 2018
- Raymond Barrow, Jr. November 27, 1955 - November 4, 2018
- Barbara Ruth Taylor July 25, 1936 - November 28, 2018
- Marilyn Joyce (Mounts) Bartels November 22, 1929 - March 8, 2019
- Barbara Louella Wright March 13, 1928 - November 22, 2018
- Donald Dean Kirk November 15, 1941 - September 27, 2018
- Maria Bailey August 27, 1944 - November 03, 2018
- Eleanor Michal I. Bell February 8, 1934 - November 27, 2018