Barbara Zoe Kentzler Send Flowers November 25, 1929 - November 27, 2018

Barbara Zoe Kentzler 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born November 25, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Dorthea & James Campbell. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1947. She worked at Heartland Hospital now Mosaic Life Care for many years as a Administrative Assistant. Barbara grew up on Mitchell Ave, attended Bliss Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, and she was a member and greeter at the Brookdale Presbyterian Church. She was also active in the neighborhood crime watch. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Patty Libby. Survivors include: daughter, Cheri A. Estep, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Michael (Janie) Kentzler, Rockford, IL, grandsons: Justin Broussard and Alan Broussard, great granddaughter, Kendra Broussard, niece, Morgan, and nephew, Jayme. The Inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Ashland Cemetery. She has been cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.