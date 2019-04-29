Florence Marie Sale September 01, 1938 - April 26, 2019

Florence Marie Sale 80, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. She was born September 1, 1938 in Clarksdale, MO, daughter of the late Glatha and Ira Grimes. She graduated from Faucett High School, and she married Earl Sale on August 17, 1963, he survives of the home. She worked at Einbenders Clothing, Sears and Roebuck, Southwestern Bell, and Benton High School. She enjoyed singing in the St. James Church Choir, distributing communion as an extra ordinary minister to the St. James Parishioner shut-ins. She was a caregiver to many senior citizens in the parish, and was very generous to many charitable organizations. Florence was a member of St. James Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary Post 359, and St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Angela Marie Sale, brother, Robert Fisher, and sister, Ruth Foote. Survivors include husband, Earl William Sale of the home, daughter, Lisa Irene Harvey, Knoxville, TN, brother, Leon (Mary Ellen) Fisher, sisters, Mary (Ernest) Grimes, Roberta (Virgil) Stanton, and LaVerne Gerlt, sister in law, Dorothy Larkin, six grandchildren: Kyle Massing, Lauren, Brandon, Tyler, Chelsey and Haley Harvey, two great grandsons, Tyson & Eli, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, (Gymnasium), Father Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday. The Interment will be at the NO 6 Cemetery Frazier, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.