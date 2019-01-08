Clear

Albert George Bingham September 29, 1933 - January 7, 2019

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Albert George Bingham
1933-2019

Albert George Bingham died Monday, January 7, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was 85.
Al was born in Boston, Massachusetts, oldest son of Clyde and Elizabeth Bingham. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years. He retired from a major airline after many years of service, having lived in Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, and Kansas City.
He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and his pets.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Bingham, Wareham, Massachusetts; and sister, Janice Rench, Framingham, Massachusetts.
Survivors include his sisters, Barbara Wallster (Elmer), West Knoxville, Tennessee, and Bonnie Dalton, Middleboro, Massachusetts; brothers, Richard Bingham, Okeechobee, Florida, and Ken Bingham (Pat), Ventura, California; many nieces and nephews; and his partner of 56 years, Darryl D. McDermott-Bingham.
His family wishes to thank Mosaic Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Al has been cremated. He requested no visitation or service. His family plans a gathering and memorial at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

