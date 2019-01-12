Clear
Amber Rose Keith July 27, 1977 - January 12, 2019

Farewell Services are pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Amber’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Amber Rose Keith, 41, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019.
We are waking up to a few clouds and misty/foggy conditions on this Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the lower 20s. The snow covered ground & cloudy cover will keep us on the chilly side for Monday with highs in the middle 30s.
