Andy Bland Wednesday, August 2nd, 1950 - Thursday, April 11th, 2019

Andy Bland, 68, of Cameron, passed away, April 11, 2019.
Andy was born August 2, 1950. He held a fifteen-year career in the United States Army. Andy was a probation officer for the State of Missouri until his retirement.
Andy is preceded by his parents, Carold and Irma and brother, Ken.
Survivors: Wife, Bonnie; 3 daughters, Penny, Carrie and Bobbie; mother, Doris; 2 brothers, Roger and Greg; sister, Connie; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, a host of friends and beloved pets.
Funeral services: 2 PM, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Poland Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 1-2 PM, one hour prior to the service. Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in memory of Andy.
