Angelo F. Dassero September 3, 1925 - May 25, 2019

Angelo Dassero

1925-2019

Angelo F. Dassero, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away, Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Mr. Dassero was born September 3, 1925 in St. Joseph, the son of Michele and Rosana (Pecora) Dassero. He married Betty Jean Frost on July 13, 1950 who preceded him in death in 1999. He married Joann Conard Beckett on August 8, 2002. She survives him.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Frank Dassero; and sisters, Mary Mathieu and Hallie Naberhaus.

Mr. Dassero was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and was a veteran of the US Navy serving during World War II and the Korean War. He worked for Southwestern Bell for thirty-seven years, retiring in 1987.

He was a member St. Joseph Charity Lodge #78 A.F. & A.M., Pony Express Post #359, American Legion, Thirty-Second Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Moila Shrine Temple, Moila Antique Auto Club and Moila Country Club. He had a passion for golf and dancing.

Mr. Dassero was also a SBC Telephone Pioneer, member of the CWA union and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

(Survivors:) daughters, Angela Sabbert and husband, Bernie, and Mechele Humphreys and husband, Dan, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Tayler (Kyle) Marcolla, Scott Humphreys, Tara Sabbert and Chase Sabbert; 4 great-grandchildren, Evan, Hudson, Anderson and Cecelia; sister, Cecelia Mangraviti; sister-in-law, Winnie Dassero and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vintage Gardens and Mosaic Hospice for their excellent care.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Entombment Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will receive friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or charity of the donor’s choice.