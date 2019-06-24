Arthur E. McQuate

1919-2019

Osborn, Missouri- Arthur “Art” Edward McQuate, 99, Osborn, Missouri passed away on June 22, 2019.

Art was born on November 18, 1919 to Owen Edward and Vena Gennell (Bennett) McQuate in Osborn, Missouri.

He was a 1937 graduate of Osborn High School.

Art was a Sergeant 1st Class in the United States Army, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He served from 1942-1970, retiring from the United States Army.

On February 22, 1948, Art married Anna Lee Talbott in Osborn, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Anna Lee; daughter, Teena Thomas; 2 brothers, Loren and Donald McQuate; 3 sisters, Martha Fowler, Lois Jones and Gertrude McQuate.

Art was a member of the Osborn United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 1690, Osborn and the AM &AF Masonic Vincil Lodge #62.

Survivors: son, John McQuate, Osborn, MO; 5 grandchildren, Brad (April) McQuate, Union Star, MO, Christopher (Katie) Davis, Kansas City, MO; Robert (Amanda) Davis, Fort Rucker, AL , Kari (Billy) Gochanour, Savannah, MO and Rachel (Bryson) Aborn, St. Joseph, MO; 12 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Zoey, Paisley, Brody, Christopher, Carl, Barrett, Willow, Anna, Evan, Leanna and Noelle.

Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Osborn United Methodist Church, Osborn, MO. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service. Burial: Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Osborn United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.