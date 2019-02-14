Clear
Barbara J. (Salfrank) Freeman May 3, 1935 - February 12, 2019

Celebration of Life 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Barbara J. (Salfrank) Freeman
1935-2019

Barbara J. (Salfrank) Freeman, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Liberty, Missouri.
Mrs. Freeman was born May 3, 1935 in Rock Port, Missouri.
She married Eddie F. Freeman October 9, 1955 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rock Port, Missouri.
Barbara was an Avon Representative for over 40 years and was a member of Garden Club, Questors, Christian Singles and Silver and Gold. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie F. Freeman; parents, Carl G. and Dorothy E. Salfrank; two brothers, Donald and Byron Salfrank.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Christian (Darrell), Liberty, Missouri and Janelle Albertson (Marty), Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Kyler Christian (Connie), Kaitlyn Christian, Branson Albertson (Jessica), Blake Albertson (Natalee); great-grandchild, Cecilia Q. Christian; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
