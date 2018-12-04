Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Barbara J. (Warren) Schneller August 14, 1944 - December 2, 2018

The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Wounded Warrior Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Barbara J. (Warren) Schneller
1944-2018

Barbara J. (Warren) Schneller, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018.
She was born August 14, 1944 in Yakima, Washington to Ralph and Violet (Brookshier) Warren.
Barbara retired from Southwestern Bell in 1991, then later worked for Community America Credit Union.
She enjoyed painting, drawing, scrapbooking, reading, but most of all spending time with her family. She loved her grandchildren dearly.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.
Survivors include daughter, Michele Rice (Ronnie); son, Anthony Schneller (Janice); grandchildren, Christapher Schneller (Charity), Chalyne Cox (Taylor), Derek Rice (Bethany), Desiree Gates (John), Trent Rice (Amie), Brett, Shawn, and Kaela Rice; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Warren, Dean Warren (Sheila); sister, Merle Redding; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Wounded Warrior Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
We are once again waking up to cloudy skies and bitter cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this Tuesday morning. We even still have a few snow flurries lingering. The forecast is remaining dry and cloudy for Tuesday. It will also be another cold and below average day with highs in the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events