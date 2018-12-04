Barbara J. (Warren) Schneller August 14, 1944 - December 2, 2018

Barbara J. (Warren) Schneller

1944-2018

Barbara J. (Warren) Schneller, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018.

She was born August 14, 1944 in Yakima, Washington to Ralph and Violet (Brookshier) Warren.

Barbara retired from Southwestern Bell in 1991, then later worked for Community America Credit Union.

She enjoyed painting, drawing, scrapbooking, reading, but most of all spending time with her family. She loved her grandchildren dearly.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.

Survivors include daughter, Michele Rice (Ronnie); son, Anthony Schneller (Janice); grandchildren, Christapher Schneller (Charity), Chalyne Cox (Taylor), Derek Rice (Bethany), Desiree Gates (John), Trent Rice (Amie), Brett, Shawn, and Kaela Rice; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Warren, Dean Warren (Sheila); sister, Merle Redding; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Wounded Warrior Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.