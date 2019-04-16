Barbara Jo (Ezzell) Landis February 20, 1939 - April 14, 2019

Barbara Jo (Ezzell) Landis

1939-2019

Barbara Jo (Ezzell) Landis, 80, Faucett, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born February 20, 1939 in Villisca, Iowa.

Barbara moved to St. Joseph with her family at 8 years old. She graduated from Faucett High School and married the love of her life, Walter Austill Landis, Jr on June 2, 1956.

She was a member of The Pentecostals of St. Joseph of which she sat on the board of Directors, and was also the Director of Foreign Missions.

Barbara was a gracious woman, who never ceased to give of herself to all without hesitation. She loved so deeply and wanted everyone around her to feel it. Barbara enjoyed her family, gardening, specifically roses, her dogs, cooking and baking, but above all she loved Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Austill Landis, Jr.; parents, Ernest and Dorothy (Belding) Ezzell.

Survivors include children, Esther George (Kevin), Walter A. Landis, III, Mary McKnight (Jeff), Lura Kirby (CJ); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorna Young, Donna Young (Richard), Debra Ezzell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Mora Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Global Missions, Payable to The Pentecostals of St. Joseph, 1701 Jules St, St. Joseph, Missouri 64501, Mount Mora Cemetery or the American Rose Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.