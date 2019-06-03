Bernadine “Bernie” Nash

1959-2019

Bernadine “Bernie” Nash, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born September 13, 1959.

Bernie worked for St. Joseph Light and Power for 22 years, and for Hall Abstract/First American Title Company for 11 years before retiring.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, an excellent listener and true friend. Bernie was a caretaker of MIR House of Prayer and Chapel of the Holy Rosary. She was a humble servant and a blessing from God.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Burris (2005); brother, Mark Burris (1983); sister, Maggie Burris-Nichols (2000); and grandson, Jaxon Bernadine Nash (2016).

Survivors include her husband, John D. Nash; sons, Jerrod Nash (Jill), John M. Nash (Chasity), James P. Nash (Melissa); grandchildren, Jensen, Carsley, Charlie, Alice, Ellis, Jordan, Ava, Malia; mother, Julia Burris; sisters, Angie Randsom, Christina Lee, Julie Creal, Anna Taylor; and brother, Jimmy Burris.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to MIR House of Prayer or Donor’s Choice.