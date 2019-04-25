Bernice Day November 19, 1919 - April 25, 2019

Bernice Day

1919-2019

Bernice Day, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was born November 19, 1919 in Pitesti, Romania.

Bernice married Isadore Carl Day July 26, 1939. He preceded her in death December 24, 1999.

She was known as the “Hat Lady” as she knitted hundreds of hats and scarves to donate for cancer patients. In prior years, she was active in B’nai Brith. Bernice enjoyed bowling and cooking.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Edith (Greenberg) Rothman; brother, Harry Rothman; sister, Bessie Glaser.

Survivors include son, Joel Day (Judith); grandchildren, Landi Day-Roche and Bria Day; great-granddaughter, Margaux Charlie Roche; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 2:00 P.M. Friday, Shaare Sholem Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.