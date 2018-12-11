Clear

Beth Vining July 26, 1927 - December 11, 2018

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018
Beth Vining
1927-2018

Beth Vining, 91, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018.
She was born July 26, 1927 in Jefferson, Kansas to Oran and Nancy (Chouteau) Smith.
Beth was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church and Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter BJ, Womens Chamber of Commerce, Federal Housing Authority, Board of Jail Visitors, National, Missouri and St. Joseph Board of Realtors, Northwest Republican Club and also worked on voter registration.
Beth was a realtor with Coldwell Banker for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Boyd Smith; sister, Frances Cooper.
Survivors include daughters, Karen Raines (Larry) and Francie Bachman (Tom); grandchildren, Benjamin Bachman (Jamey), Patrick Bachman (Cortney), Gregory Bachman (Jackie), Stephanie Burwell (Dusty), Emily Thomas (Andrew), Aaron Raines; great-grandchildren, Owen Burwell and Taylor Lynn Bachman; sister, Mary Siegele; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Lukes Hospice House, 3516 Summit St, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

