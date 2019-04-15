Betty Ann Rotts June 23, 1941 - April 15, 2019

Betty Ann Rotts

1941-2019

Betty Ann (Gomeck) Rotts, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born June 23, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from St. James Parochial School, the Convent of the Sacred Heart and St. Joseph Beauty University.

Betty married Eric Carl “Ric” Rotts on November 25, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church. He survives of the home.

Betty was a parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she served as greeter and prepared/donated meals for funeral lunches. She recently retired as a hairdresser at Beck Plaza Salon. Betty enjoyed creating elaborate ceramic nativity scenes with hand-crafted wooden mangers: She then gave a set to each of her five children. Betty also enjoyed hair-dressing herself and many others with the latest styles (frequently using her children, when they were young, as Guinea pigs). Betty was a wonderful cook, especially Cajun food, and loved entertaining large groups of family and friends for their birthdays and the holidays. She also enjoyed hosting “block parties” in New Orleans, where the food was fantastic! After transferring with Ric back to St. Joseph in 1986, she hosted dinner parties with her loyal card group. She also traveled with the group out-of-state and always spoke very highly each of its members. Betty cherished her multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren: She treasured the time she spent babysitting and attended most all of their numerous sporting events, plays, recitals, and graduations, both near-and-far.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Kathryn (Plekan) Gomeck.

Additional survivors include children, Deborah Lane (Brian), Kathy Lewis, Cindy Voltolina (Chip), all of St. Joseph, Ricky Rotts, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Michael Rotts, Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Erica, Ashleigh, Curt, Levi, Lauren “Kitty”, Tre, Adam, Jaymie, Aimee; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, A.J., Graham, Cora, and Ryker; sisters, Mary Weiland and Donna Daffron.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alderson, Dr. Sprague, and Three Rivers Hospice for their compassion and professionalism.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment at Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Parish Rosary 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 4503 Frederick Blvd., St. Joseph, MO, 64506, Mir House of Prayer, 6492 Hwy. 6, St. Joseph, MO, 64507, or The Alzheimer’s Association @ www.act.alz.org. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.