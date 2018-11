Betty Jane Ridings November 7, 1927 - November 17, 2018

Betty Jane Ridings

1927-2018

Betty Jane Ridings, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, at her home.

She was born November 7, 1927 to Homer and Marie (Turner) Kelly.

After graduating high school Betty attended Philander-Smith College for two years.

Betty married Charles “Buster” Ridings; he preceded her in death May 16, 1985.

She was a cook at Eastside Human Resource Center.

Betty was a member of Ebenezer AME Church and former member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. She was also a Head Start teacher in Henrietta, MO.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Darlene Kelly, Rosalie Fisher; brothers, Edward Lee and Homer Clifford Kelly; grandson, Jason Ginn; great granddaughter, ChaKila McGaughy; adoptive parents, Atcha and Alexander Hurst.

Survivors include daughter, Atcha Rich; son, Emmett Alexander McDougal; daughter, Charlene Words (Homer); daughter, Charlotte McKinney (David, Sr.); son, Charles Ridings,Jr., all of St. Joseph; son, Edward Lee Ridings (Adrienne), Rockford, IL; 18 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Ebenezer AME Church.