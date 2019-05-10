Betty Lee Rush September 7, 1923 - May 10, 2019

Betty Lee Rush

1923-2019

Betty Lee Rush, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

Betty was born September 7, 1923, the only child of Colleen (Phillips) and Wilbur Wooderson in Mount Moriah, Missouri. After her father's death in 1924, her mother married Nick Christ, who was a true father to her.

She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1940 and then attended Platt Gard Business School. She worked at Swift and Company and the Standard Oil Company during World War II. After many years as a homemaker, she returned to work in the sophomore office at Central High School. In 1974, she opened a needlework shop with friends called "The Nook and Cranny", in memory of her daughter, Susan. After a move to Kansas City, Betty was the executive secretary at Cummins Mid America until she retired in 1987.

Betty was an active volunteer and spent many hours assisting with activities at Moila Temple, where her husband Charlie was potentate. She was a member of PEO Chapter FP and the First Christian Church of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Col. Charles F. Wurtzler, Col. Harold G. Wells (her husband from 1990-1998), Charles William Rush (her husband from 2001-2013), and her daughter, Susan Colleen Wurtzler.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Wurtzler (Barbara), two grandchildren, Sally Wurtzler and Mark Wurtzler (Kathy); additional family, Judy VanVickle (Jerry), Tom Wells (Jane), Patty Burton (Ed), Dianne Bray (Dan), and Deborah Rush. She was also close to her nieces and nephew, Beth Fulton (Terry), Jan Fulton Ganguzza (Bob) and Rob Fulton (Kylene).

Betty had a generous heart and loved people. In turn, her friends and family held her in great affection. Betty's phone and home were always busy with people of all ages who loved her company.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to First Christian Church or Interfaith Community Services. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com