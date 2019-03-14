Betty Lindquist-Leider March 26, 1926 - March 12, 2019

Betty Lindquist-Leider

1926-2019

Betty Lindquist-Leider, 92, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home.

She was born March 26, 1926 in Conception, MO.

Betty married Harold Lindquist June 11, 1943, while on a 3 day pass before he was sent overseas to war. They were married for 63 years; he preceded her in death May 8, 2005. She later married William Leider; who preceded her in death.

She was of the Catholic faith and attended Cathedral School.

Betty enjoyed antiques, gardening, flowers; especially roses. She loved to dance and was one of the best fisherwomen around.

Betty and Harold were unable to have children, but had so much love to give, they went above and beyond to adopt their beloved daughters to make their family complete.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Emma (Steren) Leidy; sister, Alberta Johnson, and brother, Tom Leidy.

Survivors include her daughters, Terry Turbak (Bob), Sandra Crom (Robert); grandsons, Daniel Ray Crom, Thomas Allen Crom; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.