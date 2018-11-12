Clear

Billy LeRoy Morris January 1, 1932 - November 8, 2018

Billy LeRoy Morris
1932-2018

Billy LeRoy Morris, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home, Savannah, Missouri.
He was born January 1, 1932, to Roy C. and Dorcy Pauline (Fuston) Morris in Kidder, Missouri. Billy served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He married Mildred Pearl Jackson on June 7, 1954. She survives of the home.
Billy was an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad for more than 40 years. He was also a member of the Zaredatha Lodge No. 189, A.F. & A.M., 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Eric; and brother, Buster Morris.
Survivors include his wife; children, Pam Smith (Joe), Cindy Cates (Richard), Laurie Burns (Brandon), and Dan Morris (Jackie); grandchildren, Jennifer, Tyler, Bryson, Michael, Emily, Joey, and Cole; great-grandchildren, Luna, Kaylee Sue, Addie, and Lucas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

