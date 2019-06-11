Billy P. Miller July 19, 1923 - June 7, 2019

Billy P. Miller

1923-2019

Billy P. Miller died on June 7, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born July 23, 1923 to Donlan and Catherine Miller. He was a lifelong resident of Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Bill graduated from Central High School and left college early to join the US Navy where he served as a Naval Aviator during World War II. Following the war, Bill joined his father at Miller Chevrolet. He then moved on to his automotive dealership, Bill Miller Buick. Bill was also a corporate pilot for Fletcher/Mayo.

Bill was always civically minded, serving as a city councilman as well as sitting on the boards of several charitable organizations in Saint Joseph.

After retirement, Bill was very active with Meals on Wheels, delivering food and medications to those in need in the community. He was a strong supporter of the Salvation Army “Bed and Bread” program, Second Harvest, Open Door Food Kitchen, and the YWCA shelter.

Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Roselee Fenner, Betty Miller; brothers, Don Jr., James E. Miller; son Paul Donlan Miller; and beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley Whitsell Miller.

He is survived by his children, Catherine Miller-DeCelles, Billy J. Miller; three grandchildren, Nicolas David DeCelles, Katie Ann DeCelles, Christopher Michael DeCelles; and five great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 28, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.