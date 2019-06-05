Bobby L. Taylor

1934-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Bobby “Bob” Lee Taylor, 84, Cameron, passed away on May 30, 2019.

Bob was born on October 30, 1934 in Cameron, Missouri to Morris and Sadie (Whitaker) Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; brothers, Kenneth, Charles, Melvin and John Taylor.

He was a 1952 graduate of Cameron High School. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was stationed in Aviano Italy from 1957-1960. He worked in the maintenance department for the Missouri State Department, before retirement in 1996.

He was a member of the Turney United Methodist Church and Turney Historical Society, where Bob enjoyed his passion of maintaining both places.

Survivors: companion of 15 years, Grace Daniels, of the home; son, Jonathan (Scarlett) Taylor, El Dorado Springs, MO; sister, Shirley May (Galen) Campbell, Cumberland, IA; sister-in-law, Vernell Taylor, Cameron; 2 granddaughters, Lisa Marie Capotosto and Melissa Taylor; and 5 great-grandchildren; extended family, Olivia (Ralph) Dale, Kearney, MO, Laura Olsen, Cameron, Dr. Thomas E. (Karrie) Daniels, Ames, IA; 9 grandchildren, Amy, Lee, Trisha, Jolene, Kristy, Lindsey, Lukas, Will and Joanna; 12 great-grandchildren.

Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Turney United Methodist Church, Turney, MO. Visitation: 2-4:00 PM, Sunday afternoon at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorial donations to the Turney United Methodist Church and/or Turney Historical Society. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.