Clear

Bobby Lee "Bob" Taylor Tuesday, October 30th, 1934 - Thursday, May 30th, 2019

Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Turney United Methodist Church, Turney, MO. Visitation: 2-4:00 PM, Sunday afternoon at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorial donations to the Turney United Methodist Church and/or Turney Historical Society. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Bobby L. Taylor
1934-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Bobby “Bob” Lee Taylor, 84, Cameron, passed away on May 30, 2019.
Bob was born on October 30, 1934 in Cameron, Missouri to Morris and Sadie (Whitaker) Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; brothers, Kenneth, Charles, Melvin and John Taylor.
He was a 1952 graduate of Cameron High School. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was stationed in Aviano Italy from 1957-1960. He worked in the maintenance department for the Missouri State Department, before retirement in 1996.
He was a member of the Turney United Methodist Church and Turney Historical Society, where Bob enjoyed his passion of maintaining both places.
Survivors: companion of 15 years, Grace Daniels, of the home; son, Jonathan (Scarlett) Taylor, El Dorado Springs, MO; sister, Shirley May (Galen) Campbell, Cumberland, IA; sister-in-law, Vernell Taylor, Cameron; 2 granddaughters, Lisa Marie Capotosto and Melissa Taylor; and 5 great-grandchildren; extended family, Olivia (Ralph) Dale, Kearney, MO, Laura Olsen, Cameron, Dr. Thomas E. (Karrie) Daniels, Ames, IA; 9 grandchildren, Amy, Lee, Trisha, Jolene, Kristy, Lindsey, Lukas, Will and Joanna; 12 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Turney United Methodist Church, Turney, MO. Visitation: 2-4:00 PM, Sunday afternoon at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorial donations to the Turney United Methodist Church and/or Turney Historical Society. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
A very warm June day is ahead for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas for your Wednesday. We are already waking up to temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With the southwest winds continuing to usher in moist, warm air expect temperatures by the afternoon to climb up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events