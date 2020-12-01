Bradley Allen Ewart, 71, of St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, MO, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home. He was born October 10, 1949 in Leavenworth, KS. He graduated from East High School in Independence, MO class of 1967, and later the University of Texas with a Bachelor Degree in Business. He married Suzanne Fieth on October 3, 1984. Bradley was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps. Bradley worked several jobs, and he retired as a Hospital Chaplain in the KC area. He loved animals, feeding birds, and collecting antiques, and he was a member of the VFW. Bradley was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Troy and Janet Ewart, uncle, Alvin Earl Ewart, his bulldog, Clyde, and several other four-legged kids. Survivors include, wife, Suzanne Ewart of the home, aunt, Dora Ewart of St. Joseph and her children, his cats, Callie, Harry, Gracie, and Sassy, and several cousins.

Mr. Ewart has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter- St. Joseph.