Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brett Duke June 17, 1974 - January 30, 2019

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Hope Fellowship Church. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 8:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Brett Duke
1974-2019

Brett Duke, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
He was born June 17, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Brett married Cher Leffler October 25, 2011. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Hope Fellowship Church. Brett worked at Wire Rope Corporation for 17 years, then later at Silgan Containers.
He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, food, was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved spending time with his family. Brett loved and cherished his wife, Cher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Linda (Bledsoe) Duke; grandparents, Bill and Betty Watson; cousin, Tammy Schelhorn.
Additional survivors include children, Kary Collins, Bethany Bennington (Logan Campbell), Gordon Bennington (Shelby Harris); grandchildren, Kieara, Keyosha, Raine and Nora Lee; brothers, John Charles Duke (Sherrie), Mike Evans (Melinda); sisters, Jennifer Gibson, Gina Muleroni (John); step-mother, Janet Duke; sisters-in-law, Tarria Hines, Angela Gardner; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Hope Fellowship Church.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 3°
After a bitter cold workweek for us here in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, warmer spring-like days are ahead for your Friday and into the weekend. We are waking up on a cold note this Friday morning cold with temperatures in the teens with a few clouds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events