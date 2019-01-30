Brett Duke June 17, 1974 - January 30, 2019

Brett Duke

1974-2019

Brett Duke, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

He was born June 17, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Brett married Cher Leffler October 25, 2011. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Hope Fellowship Church. Brett worked at Wire Rope Corporation for 17 years, then later at Silgan Containers.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, food, was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved spending time with his family. Brett loved and cherished his wife, Cher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Linda (Bledsoe) Duke; grandparents, Bill and Betty Watson; cousin, Tammy Schelhorn.

Additional survivors include children, Kary Collins, Bethany Bennington (Logan Campbell), Gordon Bennington (Shelby Harris); grandchildren, Kieara, Keyosha, Raine and Nora Lee; brothers, John Charles Duke (Sherrie), Mike Evans (Melinda); sisters, Jennifer Gibson, Gina Muleroni (John); step-mother, Janet Duke; sisters-in-law, Tarria Hines, Angela Gardner; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Hope Fellowship Church.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.