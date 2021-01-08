Byron W. Budden 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born November 17, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from Benton, class of 1978. He worked in the construction industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching the Chiefs. He was a member of the 4F Flathead Club. Byron was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Mae (Robert) Staggs, sisters, Diane Shephard, and Shirley Byrum. Survivors include: companion, Sherry Nurski of the home, son, Joshua Budden, St. Joseph, daughter, Leslie (John) Suba, Kansas City, MO, granddaughter, Leeann Suba, sisters, Lana (Kevin) Miller, Janet Sherer, and Becky Brockovich, brother in law, Allen Byrum, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, a Celebration of Life will be 2 pm Wednesday, at the VFW Post 6760, 304 Cherokee St. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Byron Budden Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online at www.ruppfuneral.com obituary funeral fund.