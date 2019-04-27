Carol F. Housh March 1, 1950 - April 27, 2019

Carol F. Housh, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.
She was born March 1, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Stanley and Aileen Fishman.
She married Robert “Bob” W. Housh on August 25, 1974.
She was a member of the B’Nai Sholem Temple, and formerly a member of the St. Joseph Junior League, P.E.O Chapter FL, past board member of the YWCA, B’Nai Sholem Board of Directors, Sisterhood B’Nai Sholem, and a board member of United Jewish Fund of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harvey “Hank” M. Fishmen
Survivors include husband, brother-in-law; Jay Housh (Rachelle) Overland Park,Kansas; niece, Jamie Housh Kansas City, Missouri, along with numerous cousins.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials sent to charity of donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
