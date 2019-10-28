Cecil Eugene Weyer, 87, Cameron, MO

Obituary
Cecil E. Weyer
1932-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Cecil Eugene Weyer, 87, Cameron passed away on October 27, 2019.
Cecil was born August 4, 1932 in Corning, Missouri to Thomas and Naomi (Davenport) Weyer. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Margaret Ann Weyer; brothers and sisters.
Cecil worked in the maintenance department for the Railroad. He loved to hunt and fish, also, spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors: daughter, Loritta Love, Cameron; 2 sons, Jerry Weyer and Carl Weyer, Excelsior Springs, MO; 3 granddaughters, Kiely Love, Brittany Cox and Whitney (Craig) Simpson; sister, Darlene Cameron; Omaha, NE; nieces and nephews.
Mr. Weyer has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Inurnment at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
