Charlene V. Brunk August 12, 1925 - April 5, 2019

Charlene Virginia(Mulvaney)Brunk, 93, St. Joseph, MO died Friday, April 5, at her daughter’s (Sandra Meeks) home in St. Joseph, MO. Charlene had been an employee of Big Smith and St. Joseph State Hospital both for 11 years. She also enjoyed quilting,making quilts and crocheting.

Charlene was born Aug.12,1926 in Bigaloo, MO. She was married to Edgar Wayne Brunk on Nov.19,1943 and were both members of the Gaynor Methodist Church.

Charlene was preceeded in death by her husband Edgar Wayne Brunk; parents, James M. and Ruby O. (Gallop) Mulvaney; four brothers, Harold Mulvaney, Lloyd Mulvaney, infant brother, James Mulvaney; three sisters, Wilma Adams, Francis Mulvaney, Shirley Miller; son-in-law, Jimmy Meeks and grandson, Joshua Bix.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Brunk) Meeks of St. Joseph, MO, Sharon Brunk and Glenn Bix of Hopkins, MO; five grandchildren and their spouses,Glenda(Bix-Stringer) and Gordon Craven of Grant City, MO, Larry and Melody(Burgess) Bix of Hopkins,MO, Jerime and Amber(Brumfield) Bix of Sheridan, MO, Tara(Meeks) and Albert Bass of Liberty, MO, Ryan Meeks of Savannah, MO; twelve great-grandchildren, Dustin and Brittany(Wineland)Stringer of Hopkins, MO, Rebecca(Stringer) and AJ Lawrence of Maryville, MO, Daniel and Wyatt Craven of Grant City, MO,Lane Craven of Creston, IA, Cody and Emily( Foltz), of Albany, MO, Brittany Bix of Kansas City, MO, Tyler and Darron Bix of Sheridan, MO, Aaron Bass of St. Joseph, MO, Calin Bass of Hannibal, Mo, Shane Bass of Liberty, MO, Trystan Meeks of St. Joseph, MO; six great-great-grandchildren, Thomas, MyLee, Attyson, Lincoln Stringer of Hopkins, MO, Landon Lawrence of Maryville, MO, Julian Bix of Albany, MO; several nieces, nephews, extended family and her beloved dog, Timmy.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.