Charles "Chuck" McKinsey April 2, 1932 - November 9, 2018

Charles “Chuck” McKinsey
1934-2018

Charles “Chuck” McKinsey, 84, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 9, 2018, at King City Manor.
He was born April 2, 1934, to Estell Arthur and Geneva (Heftly) McKinsey in Rose, Kansas. Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was successful in Insurance sales and also was a farmer and cattle rancher in Kansas. In Topeka, Kansas, Chuck was a member of the Blue Lodge, Arab Shrine, Optimist Club, and the PTA. He attended Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph and enjoyed an active life.
Chuck was also an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time experiencing all that nature has to offer. He was an avid hunter in Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Robin Twombley Meeks; and granddaughter, Tabitha Turrentine.
Survivors include his three daughters, Linda Turrentine, Ozawkie, Kansas, Dianna McKinsey, Mission Viejo, California, and Charity McKinsey Holinka, Union, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and significant other, Nancy Schonemann.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
