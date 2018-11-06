Clear

Charles W. Howard February 6, 1930 - November 4, 2018

Charles W. Howard
1930-2018

Charles W. Howard, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018.
He was born February 6, 1930 in Hermitage, Missouri to Sylvester and Beva (Walker) Howard.
Charles married Jerri Brandes, August 1, 1986. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Charles graduated from Northwest Missouri State University and retired as senior Vice President of Kansas City Life Insurance Company.
He was a member of the Moila Shrine Temple.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clavel and George Howard; sisters, Wilma Thomas, Lois Howard; and step-grandson, Michael Downey.
Additional survivors include daughters, Paula Athens (Paul), and Lisa Elliott (Jeff); step-daughters, Carla Havelka (Steve), Candance Johnson (Bill), Carmen Randall; grandchildren, Melanie Smith (Casey), Ashley Kerns (Mike), Justin Elliott (Taylor), Samantha Elliott; step-grandchildren, Carl Downey (Erica), Randall Tyler Johnson, Jeffrey Downey; great-grandchildren, Emma and Seth Kerns, Charlotte Smith, Jennings, Monroe and Rennick Elliott; brother, Curtis Howard (Lou Jean).
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, Missouri 63110. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

