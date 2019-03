Charlotte A. McDowell December 27, 1934 - March 12, 2019

Charlotte A. McDowell

1934-2019

Charlotte A. McDowell, 84, Easton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was born December 27, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Charlotte married Harvey Wendell McDowell November 5, 1954. He preceded her in death November 25, 2017.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. Charlotte attended Benton High School. She worked at American National Bank as a teller for many years, then later retired from East Buchanan School District, where she worked in food services.

She enjoyed spending time with family, cookouts, golfing, bowling, cards and going out on their pontoon at Grand Lake in Grove, OK.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Thelma (West) Dykes; siblings, Larry, Dodie, Harold Dykes and Evelyn Edwards.

Survivors include children, Ronda Mann (Roger), Gower, Missouri, Jennifer O’Brien (Terry), Sally McDowell and David McDowell, all of Easton, Missouri; grandchildren, Jesse, Joshua (Melanie), Rachel (Derek), Shannon, Abbi (Danny), James, Everett (Kierstin), William (Haylee); 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Dykes (Pat); and her beloved dog, Missy

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.