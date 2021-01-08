Clarence "Bud" N. Boos, 95

Clarence Bud Boos of Atchison, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, December 1, at Atchison Senior Village where he was a resident.

He was born on January 8, 1925 in Bendena, Kansas. Bud was the son of Nick & Elizabeth Boos. He farmed and raised cattle all of his life. He married Patricia A. Cavanaugh on February 28, 1949. She died on November 18, 2017.

Bud was the past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, past Board Supervisor of Doniphan County Soil Conservation, and he was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association.

His children: Sons: David (Rita), Jerry (Carol), John, Larry (Sheila), Tom (Barb), Mark (Robin)

Daughters: Janet, Patricia (deceased on 5/29/2019), and son-in-law, James Scherer.

He is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a sister, Janet McCarthy and his bonus family, the staff at Atchison Senior Village.

Public visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 1pm-5pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas where COVID guidelines will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Benedict’s Building Fund or Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas.

Due to COVID concerns, a private family burial will take place with a public memorial service at a later date.

