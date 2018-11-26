Clayton J. Shepherd April 3, 1956 - November 21, 2018

Clayton J. Shepherd

1956-2018

Clayton J. Shepherd, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at his home.

He was born April 3, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clayton and Eddie (Karguth) Shepherd.

Clayton married Deanna “Dee” Carr October 5, 1986. She survives of the home.

He was a jack of all trades. This included working in the salvage business, hay farming and as a heavy equipment operator.

Clayton enjoyed boating, motorcycles, going out to eat, spending time with his grandchildren and family gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Orville Shepherd; brother-in-law, Robbie Hutcherson.

Additional survivors include, children, Amy Shepherd, Brian Shepherd, Heather Reed (Shannon), Shauna Collins (Joe), and Stacy Holmes; grandchildren, Denver and Brandon Reed, Devan Pettyjohn (Kelsey), Jeffrey Collins, Owen and Aislyn Howard, Peyton Holmes; great-granddaughter, Kemper Pettyjohn; mother, Eddie May Shepherd; brother, Eddie Mack Shepherd; sister, Crystal Hutcherson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brushwood and the Freudenthal Hospice team for their exceptional care of Clayton.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Freudenthal Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.