Connie O. Hess January 16, 1925 - December 9, 2018

Connie O. Hess

1925-2018

Connie O. Hess, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018.

She was born January 16, 1925 in Wathena, Kansas to Louis and Mary (Gurney) Holaday.

Connie married Darrel Hess November 23, 1946. She took care of Darrel before he preceded her in death on November 7, 1970.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Connie enjoyed raising her son and being a beautician. Connie always had a smile on her face.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jack Hess; grandson, Darrel Hess; parents; brothers, Anderson, Wilbur and Daniel Holaday; sisters, Wilma Meers, Doris Jambold.

Survivors include grandchildren, Tina Richardson (Jimmy), Tricia Hess, Derrick Hess; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Katlyn, Ashley, Bradly, Tommy, Jessica, Jaxon; brother, Louis Holaday (Joann); sisters, Mary Campbell, Lillas Hawkins, Phyllis Winters; long-time best friend, Retha Jensen; numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.