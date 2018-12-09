Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Connie O. Hess January 16, 1925 - December 9, 2018

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 8:04 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Connie O. Hess
1925-2018

Connie O. Hess, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018.
She was born January 16, 1925 in Wathena, Kansas to Louis and Mary (Gurney) Holaday.
Connie married Darrel Hess November 23, 1946. She took care of Darrel before he preceded her in death on November 7, 1970.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Connie enjoyed raising her son and being a beautician. Connie always had a smile on her face.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Jack Hess; grandson, Darrel Hess; parents; brothers, Anderson, Wilbur and Daniel Holaday; sisters, Wilma Meers, Doris Jambold.
Survivors include grandchildren, Tina Richardson (Jimmy), Tricia Hess, Derrick Hess; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Katlyn, Ashley, Bradly, Tommy, Jessica, Jaxon; brother, Louis Holaday (Joann); sisters, Mary Campbell, Lillas Hawkins, Phyllis Winters; long-time best friend, Retha Jensen; numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events