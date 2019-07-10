Connie S. Summers August 12, 1950 - July 9, 2019

Connie S. Summers

1950-2019

Connie Sue Summers, 68, Westminster, South Carolina, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

She was born on August 12, 1950 in Kansas City, Kansas to Harold and Theresa Ward.

Connie married Richard Summers on April 14, 1980. He preceded her in death in 2015.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Connie loved traveling with her husband and family, her favorite location was the ocean, and always made a point to visit it as often as she could. She loved spending time with her family and would often try to have a girls weekend with her sisters. Connie also had two dogs named Alvin and Theodore that she adored and treated as her “kids,” and had an obsession with the color purple.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, infant daughter, Shannon, and siblings; Janice Medsker and John Ward.

Survivors include her children; Amy Collins (Carl), Richard Weaver (Jessica), grandchildren; Autumn Jackson (Jordan), Kennedy and Colton Weaver, great-grandchildren; Lilly Ann and Elijah Jackson, siblings; Charlotte Hart (Paul), Annette Benton (Bill), Wayne Ward (Dani), Nancy Mullins (Lee), Richard Ward (Jennifer), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, South Carolina, 29672. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.