Dalton Adam Wyrick Tuesday, October 17th, 1995 - Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

Dalton A. Wyrick

1995-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Dalton Adam Wyrick, 23, Cameron passed away on May 7, 2019.

Dalton was born October 17, 1995 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Mark and Judy (Evans) Wyrick.

He was a 2014 graduate of Cameron High School and worked at Case New Holland.

Survivors: father and step-mother, Mark and Bonnie Wyrick, Cameron; mother, Judy Wyrick, Chillicothe; sister, Elizabeth Wyrick, Chillicothe; maternal grandparents, John (Jean) Evans, Shelbina, MO; maternal great-grandmothers, Jodie Mae Evans, Monroe City, MO and Betty Jean Fox, Hannibal, MO.

Visitation for family and friends to visit and share memories from 6:30-8:30PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wyrick family for Suicide Prevention. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.