Dalton A. Wyrick
1995-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Dalton Adam Wyrick, 23, Cameron passed away on May 7, 2019.
Dalton was born October 17, 1995 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Mark and Judy (Evans) Wyrick.
He was a 2014 graduate of Cameron High School and worked at Case New Holland.
Survivors: father and step-mother, Mark and Bonnie Wyrick, Cameron; mother, Judy Wyrick, Chillicothe; sister, Elizabeth Wyrick, Chillicothe; maternal grandparents, John (Jean) Evans, Shelbina, MO; maternal great-grandmothers, Jodie Mae Evans, Monroe City, MO and Betty Jean Fox, Hannibal, MO.
Visitation for family and friends to visit and share memories from 6:30-8:30PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wyrick family for Suicide Prevention. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Dalton Adam Wyrick Tuesday, October 17th, 1995 - Tuesday, May 7th, 2019
- Darrell Ray Adams October 12, 1963 - October 15, 2018
- Herbert Walter Wallner October 10, 1932 - January 02, 2019
- Dick Denney October 24, 1923 - January 8, 2019
- Gary Ray Cluck October 17, 1958 - January 9, 2019
- Richard Lee Taylor October 21, 1953 - January 13, 2019
- Gordon Riley Murphy October 28, 1934 - January 18, 2019
- John Frederick Lau October 28, 1935 - January 25, 2019
- Thomas Louis Ryan October 01, 1960 - January 25, 2019
- Patricia Ann Marston October 9, 1932 - January 27, 2019