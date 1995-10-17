Clear

Dalton Adam Wyrick Tuesday, October 17th, 1995 - Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

Visitation for family and friends to visit and share memories from 6:30-8:30PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wyrick family for Suicide Prevention. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Dalton A. Wyrick
1995-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Dalton Adam Wyrick, 23, Cameron passed away on May 7, 2019.
Dalton was born October 17, 1995 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Mark and Judy (Evans) Wyrick.
He was a 2014 graduate of Cameron High School and worked at Case New Holland.
Survivors: father and step-mother, Mark and Bonnie Wyrick, Cameron; mother, Judy Wyrick, Chillicothe; sister, Elizabeth Wyrick, Chillicothe; maternal grandparents, John (Jean) Evans, Shelbina, MO; maternal great-grandmothers, Jodie Mae Evans, Monroe City, MO and Betty Jean Fox, Hannibal, MO.
