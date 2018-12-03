Danny M. Rhodes, 91, Cameron, MO

Danny M. Rhodes

1927-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Danny M. Rhodes, 91, Cameron, passed away on November 29, 2018.

Danny was born on September 4, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ruby John and Ada Marie (Carmichael) Rhodes.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons, David and Mitch Rhodes; daughter, Susan and 3 brothers, Bill, Jack and Gene Rhodes.

He was a 1945 graduate of Cameron High School. He was veteran of the United States Navy. Danny previously worked at Earley Tractor Ford and Western Missouri Correction Center in Cameron. He was a life-long farmer in the Cameron area.

Danny was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church, and a member of Gideons International.

On October 21, 1951, Danny married Louise Hutton in Cameron, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors: daughter, Pam (Ted) Chenier, Anchorage, Alaska; 2 grandchildren, Trey Chenier, Seattle, WA and Monica Chenier, Boston, MA; daughter-in-law, Virginia Rhodes, Cameron.

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 3, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation: 5:30-7:30PM, Sunday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations: First Baptist Church and/or Gideons International. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.