Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Danny M. Rhodes, 91, Cameron, MO

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 3, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation: 5:30-7:30PM, Sunday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Poland-Thompson Chapel Address 222 W. Third Cameron, MO 64429 Pastor Ken Gazaway Location Cameron First Baptist Church Address 202 East Ford St. Cameron, MO 64429 Cameron Memory Gardens Address 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Danny M. Rhodes
1927-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Danny M. Rhodes, 91, Cameron, passed away on November 29, 2018.
Danny was born on September 4, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ruby John and Ada Marie (Carmichael) Rhodes.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons, David and Mitch Rhodes; daughter, Susan and 3 brothers, Bill, Jack and Gene Rhodes.
He was a 1945 graduate of Cameron High School. He was veteran of the United States Navy. Danny previously worked at Earley Tractor Ford and Western Missouri Correction Center in Cameron. He was a life-long farmer in the Cameron area.
Danny was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church, and a member of Gideons International.
On October 21, 1951, Danny married Louise Hutton in Cameron, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughter, Pam (Ted) Chenier, Anchorage, Alaska; 2 grandchildren, Trey Chenier, Seattle, WA and Monica Chenier, Boston, MA; daughter-in-law, Virginia Rhodes, Cameron.
Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 3, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation: 5:30-7:30PM, Sunday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations: First Baptist Church and/or Gideons International. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events