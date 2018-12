David J. Cordonnier February 9, 1935 - December 8, 2018

David J. Cordonnier

1935-2018

David J. Cordonnier, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018.

He was born February 9, 1935 to Elmer and Ruth (Kistner) Cordonnier in Dayton, Ohio.

David married Shirley Cantrell on September 20, 2008; she survives of the home.

He retired as a Colonel after serving 34 distinguished years in the Army.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife of 54 years, Mary M. Cordonnier.

Additional survivors include his daughters, Mary K. Cordonnier (Gary Hall), Lori A. Cordonnier (Russell Finch), Karen M. Klinger (John); grandchildren, Sara Scott (Josh), Rachel Parmer (Andy), David M. Cordonnier (Chelsea), Jakob A. Klinger, Jonathan Klinger; great grandchildren, Emery, Cameron; sister, Sharron Neff (Ed); extended family and friends.

Farewell Services at a later date, near his birthdate. Please contact family members for details. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Noyes Home for Children, St. Joseph, MO.