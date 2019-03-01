Dee L. Gilleland December 5, 1927 - March 1, 2019

Dee L. Gilleland, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born December 5, 1927 in Plattsburg, MO.

Dee married Betty Joan Musser May 16, 1950; she preceded him in death on February 3, 2019.

He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Dee was a mechanic with Lawhon Construction for 10 years, then with Thomas Construction for 23 years and retired in 1990. He also worked as a mechanic for Miller Chevrolet

Dee enjoyed fishing and watching western and comedy movies. He was also happy to help Joan with her gardening. Dee loved mechanic work and tinkering with vehicles.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Bertha Elizabeth (Cantrell) Gilleland; and brother, Max C. Gilleland.

Survivors include his sons, Jerry Gilleland (JoDan), Max Gilleland (Cindy); grandchildren, Angie Murkins (Ryan), Tyler Gilleland (Abby); Andrew Gilleland, Cody Gilleland; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Jon Gilleland (Ann); sister-in-law, Doris Brinton; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Cameron Veterans Home and Noyes Home for Children.