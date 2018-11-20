Delbert “Hap” Echterling

1924-2018

Delbert “Hap” Echterling, 94, St. Joseph, passed away November 18, 2018 at LaVerna Village.

He was born August 23, 1924, in Parnell, Missouri, the son of Elias and Lottie (Bird) Echterling and grew up on the family farm.

In World War II, he joined the US Navy, where he served as a ball turret gunner on the U.S.S. Manila Bay aircraft carrier in the South Pacific.

On October 11, 1947, he married Bonnie Smith at Saint Joseph Church in Parnell. During their 60 years of marriage, they enjoyed raising a lively family of six, playing cards, gardening and traveling. Delbert was employed as a truck driver for International Harvester, Crouch Brothers and MNX, and he was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son, Dennis; brothers, Austin, Elvin and Frederick, and infant brother, Keith. Survivors include his children, Lennis (Mary Lou Wylie), Randal (Sue), Kelly (Cathie), Cathy Green (Edd), Kevin (Cathy); daughter-in-law, Jerra Echterling (Brian Sausman); sisters-in-law, Etta Fern Echterling and Germaine Echterling; fourteen grandchildren, 12.5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help provide wheelchairs for veterans. Make checks payable to Smithville American Legion Post 58, c/o Dwayne Knott, 15019 Green Briar Dr., Smithville, Missouri 64089, MEMO: Echterling memorial. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com