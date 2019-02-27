Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Derrick "Pappa Bare" Peterson February 18, 1953 - February 24, 2019

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses, to donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Derrick’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Derrick “Pappa Bare” Peterson
1953-2019

Derrick “Pappa Bare” Peterson, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.
He was born February 18, 1953 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Derrick married Teresa Lynn Rothwell June 24, 2017. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed camping, cooking and was a chef at Disney World for over a year. Derrick also sponsored many friends in A.A. and N.A. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel (Baity); and sister, Roxanne
Additional survivors include children, Michael Short, Cher Short, George Adams, Joshua Wilson (Tessa), Teddy Paugh (Jennifer), Natasha Smith (John), Kenneth Paugh; grandchildren, Octavion “Buddy”, Destiny, Mariah, Brett and Tailor; sister, Leslie Barclay (Gilbert); other numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses, to donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Derrick’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.
To send flowers to the family of Derrick "Pappa Bare" Peterson, please visit Tribute Store.
Or, if you would like to donate to the family, please visit Derrick "Pappa Bare" Peterson Tribute Fund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
A weak disturbance is pushing through this Wednesday morning, bringing some freeing drizzle to the area. We could deal with a few slick spots. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events