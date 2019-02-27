Derrick “Pappa Bare” Peterson

1953-2019

Derrick “Pappa Bare” Peterson, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.

He was born February 18, 1953 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Derrick married Teresa Lynn Rothwell June 24, 2017. She survives of the home.

He enjoyed camping, cooking and was a chef at Disney World for over a year. Derrick also sponsored many friends in A.A. and N.A. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel (Baity); and sister, Roxanne

Additional survivors include children, Michael Short, Cher Short, George Adams, Joshua Wilson (Tessa), Teddy Paugh (Jennifer), Natasha Smith (John), Kenneth Paugh; grandchildren, Octavion “Buddy”, Destiny, Mariah, Brett and Tailor; sister, Leslie Barclay (Gilbert); other numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

