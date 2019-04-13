Dixie Lee Solonycze January 3, 1932 - April 13, 2019

Dixie Lee Solonycze

1932-2019

Dixie Lee Solonycze, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home.

She was born January 3, 1932, in St. Joseph.

Dixie married John J. Solonycze on June 13, 1953. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2018.

She was a teacher for most of her life.

Dixie was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, the Moila Country Club, and Heartland Health’s Auxiliary Board.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Earl H. and Lucille (Vaughn) White Foster.

Survivors include her sons, Gregg (Joyce) and David John (Loralyn) Solonycze; grandchildren, Lindsey, Christapher (Nikki), Brett, Ben, and Scott; great-grandchildren, Adin and Brice; brothers, John Paul and Phil White; sisters, Joyce Walsh and Judy Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.