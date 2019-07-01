Dolores L. Reichel June 20, 1925 - June 28, 2019

Dolores L. Reichel

1925-2019

Dolores L. Reichel, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 28, 2019. She passed after a brief illness at Living Community of St. Joseph.

She was born June 20, 1925 to George Martin and Ottie (Graham) Martin in Greensburg, Kansas.

Dolores married Bob R. Reichel from Larned, Kansas on February 1. 1948. They celebrated 71 years of marriage and raised three children.

She attended Larned High School where she was the lead drum majorette. Then she attended the University of Kansas (KU). Dolores was also an accomplished pianist.

She volunteered at Heartland Hospital for 21 years where she was a member of the Heartland Auxiliary. Dolores was active with Moila Club.

She was employed as a Court Reporter in Larned, Kansas prior to moving to St. Joseph. Dolores was employed at Sears and Roebuck in the accounting Department and also worked at Joe Optican’s Jewelry Store in St. Joseph.

Most of all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bridge, attending a monthly birthday luncheon club and attending Brookdale Church. She traveled with her husband throughout the United States and Canada with many fond memories of traveling to the Black Hills of South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, two sisters and recently, her husband.

Survivors include children; Mark Reichel, St. Joseph, Missouri, Robin Baum (Douglas), Denton, Texas, Jill Kiehl (Tim), Anacortes, Washington, five grandchildren; Justin Kiehl (Nicole), Sarah Baldwin (Josh), Chelsea Reichel, Tracy Graham (Chris), Jenny Baum; seven great-grandchildren; Bailey, Parker, Ally, Autumn, Maverick, Levi, Hannah.

Visitation with friends and family will be at 12:30 pm with a celebration of life service to follow at 1:00 pm at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory on July 3, 2019. Interment at Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorials: Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary, Volunteer Services.