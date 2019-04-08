

Donald "Leon" Culp

April 24, 1924 - April 07, 2019

Wathena, Kansas - Donald “Leon” Culp, 94, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Leon was born on April 24, 1924 in Fortescue, Missouri to Tilman & Annie (Robinson) Culp.

He served in the U.S. Army & was a member of the American Legion post #161 & the First Baptist Church of Wathena, Kansas. He worked for Richmond Screw & Anchor as a spot welder.

Leon married Gary Lou Krumme on June 10, 1950 in Troy, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers & 1 sister.

Survivors: Daughter, Linda Morehead, St. Joseph, Missouri;

Son, Arley (Patty) Culp, St. Joseph, Missouri;

5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchild;

Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Where there will be military honor’s under the auspices of the American Legion Post #161.

Memorials: Wathena EMS