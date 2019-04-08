Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donald “Leon” Culp, 94, of Wathena, Kansas

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019 At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Visitation: 6-8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Where there will be military honor’s under the auspices of the American Legion Post #161.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary


Donald "Leon" Culp
April 24, 1924 - April 07, 2019
Share this obituary

Sign Guestbook| Send Sympathy Card| Memorial Donation

Wathena, Kansas - Donald “Leon” Culp, 94, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Leon was born on April 24, 1924 in Fortescue, Missouri to Tilman & Annie (Robinson) Culp.

He served in the U.S. Army & was a member of the American Legion post #161 & the First Baptist Church of Wathena, Kansas. He worked for Richmond Screw & Anchor as a spot welder.

Leon married Gary Lou Krumme on June 10, 1950 in Troy, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers & 1 sister.

Survivors: Daughter, Linda Morehead, St. Joseph, Missouri;
Son, Arley (Patty) Culp, St. Joseph, Missouri;
5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchild;
Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Where there will be military honor’s under the auspices of the American Legion Post #161.
Memorials: Wathena EMS

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs through the middle part of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events