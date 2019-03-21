Donald Smith May 10, 1927 - March 21, 2019

Don Smith

1927-2019

Don Smith, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Donald Eugene Smith was born in St. Joseph on May 10, 1927. He graduated from Central High School in 1945, and then served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Missouri until 1946.

Don was an Amoco oil dealer for 37 years, owning and operating several successful gas stations across St. Joseph. He served on the Amoco District, Regional and National Advisory Councils. He was President of the Mid-America Gasoline Dealers Association – St. Joseph District and served on the Board of Directors for the Mid-America Gasoline Dealers Association – Kansas City.

He was active in many community organizations, including the East Side Rotary Club, Moila Charity Lodge #331 and Country Club, the Legion of Honor, the Scottish Rite, and American Legion Post #59. Don was an Eagle Scout and Assistant Scout Master. Don also served on the Board of Directors of Provident Savings and Loan from 1980 to 1992.

Don loved to work in the yard, golf, be at the lake and travel. But most of all, he loved his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Blanchard in 1947, and they had four children. Virginia passed away in 1979. Don later married Mary Ann Stamper, who passed away in 2010.

Don also was preceded in death his parents, Clarence and Marguerite Smith; his brother, Ken Smith and two sons, Geoff and Scott.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Sweeney (Joe) of St. Joseph; son, Gregg Smith (Vicki) of Kansas City; stepdaughters, Sheri Lowers (Bob) of Overland Park, and Chrystee Carpenter (John) of Overland Park. He also is survived by nine grandchildren and step grandchildren; Tristan Smith (Jen), Quentin Smith (Amy), McKennon Smith, Anna Heisen (Nick), Daniel Smith, Michael Sweeney (Kandus), Laura McCarthy (Bill), Matt Carpenter and Ryan Lowers, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

Farewell services will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 26, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 25, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests those wishing to make donations do so to a charity of the donor’s choice.