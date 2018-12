Donna K. (Watson) Frasher June 30, 1936 - December 8, 2018

Donna Kay Frasher

1936-2018

Donna Kay Frasher, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018.

She was born June 30, 1936.

Survivors include her daughter, Traci; grandchildren, Tyler (Lainey), Jody, and Corey; and four great-grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Savannah Avenue Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.