Doris Springer McCollum Sunday, February 26th, 1922 - Thursday, May 30th, 2019

Doris S. McCollum

1922-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Doris Springer McCollum, 97, Cameron, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Cameron.

She was born February 26, 1922 in Green City MO to Melvin Jeremiah “Teen” Springer and Etta Laura (Bledsoe) Springer, the youngest of nine siblings.

Doris grew up in Humphreys MO and graduated from Humphreys High School.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jewell L. McCollum.

During World War II, she was employed at Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach CA making turnbuckles for B-17 bombers; she was a member of the “Rosie the Riveter” organization. She was a Harvey girl at La Posada Hotel in Winslow AZ.

She was an accomplished hand quilter and enjoyed bridge and bowling in her younger years. She shared her home with many pets.

Doris was an active member of the Historical Preservation Society of the Old Cameron High School and the Historical Society (Railroad Depot Museum).

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Girard, Maryville MO and Lucile Raney, Walnut Creek CA; granddaughter, Laura Girard-Munroe (Jeff), Parkville MO; numerous nieces and nephews.

Remembrance gathering: 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Historical Preservation Society, Historical Society, or the charity of your choice.

Mrs. McCollum has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.