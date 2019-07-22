Dr. Gordon Marshall Byrom, DO Wednesday, September 10th, 1952 - Saturday, July 20th, 2019

Dr. Gordon M. Byrom, DO

1952-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Dr. Gordon Marshall Byrom, DO, 66, Cameron, passed away on July 20, 2019.

Gordon was born on September 10, 1952 in Mt. Ayr, Iowa the oldest child of Wayne and Evelyn (Stuthiet) Byrom.

Gordon attended Worth County High School in Grant City, MO, graduating in 1970. After graduation he spent a short time in Colorado to attend a trade school then returned to the family farm.

In 1972, Gordon met the love of his life, Margaret Porter. They married on April 6, 1973 in Clarksville, Texas. Early in the marriage, while Margaret was a full-time student, Gordon worked as a tractor machinist to support them. During this time, they lived in Nebraska but only to return to Grant City, MO in October of 1973. From 1973 to 1976, Gordon worked as a mechanic for Hall and Scott in Maryville, the Snow Implement in Grant City.

As they began their family in 1977, they welcomed Wayne Gordon Byrom followed by Matthew Richard Byrom in 1980. During this period of Gordon’s life, he worked hard at starting a farm of his own.

In 1983, Gordon returned to college. He attended NWMSU in Maryville, MO, where he got a degree in Psychology and Biology. With a great amount of encouragement from professors and other medical professionals, he headed off to Kirksville, MO, with family in tow to attend Medical School at Kirksville Osteopathic in 1986. Gordon graduated in 1990 followed with a 3-year internship and residency in Internal Medicine. During this time, he was Chief Intern.

In 1993, Gordon and family moved to Cameron, MO where he started a private practice. Which he continued to take care of until 2 weeks before his death.

Gordon was so in love with helping people, practicing medicine and all the lives he touched. Not only during his medical practiced but during his entire life. The one thing everyone should know, many of his patients helped him through many tough times – he loved his patients and his practice. Gordon truly took good care of his patients. He made home visits, spending time with patients and families when needed. If you did not have any way to pay, he took care of you anyway.

Gordon was involved in many things, he served as the Chief of Staff at Cameron Regional Medical Center. Whether it was Amish auctions, football games, car racing, working cattle, bulldozing, working the land, building a pond, taking care of the livestock, but most of all being your doctor. Even though you could never take the farm boy out of his heart.

In 1996, Gordon and Margaret were blessed with their 3rd son into their loving family, Jonathan Marshall Byrom.

Gordon was a very proud and supportive father. He admired how his sons took the reins when they knew it need to be done because of the progression of his illness. Gordon will be missed by so many.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, a cousin, Sid Byrom (he loved like a brother) and many other family members.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margaret; 3 sons, Wayne (Amy), Matthew and Jonathan Byrom; sister, Ann (David) Fletchall; brother, John W. Byrom; grandchildren, Marrissa, Matana, Garrett, Makayla, Aubree and Raven; aunt, Gus Oldfield; dogs, Roxy, Brodie and Stevie; his church family at the River of Life Baptist Church; 2 boys he helped raise as his own, Wyatt and Jeremy Dancer.

Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the River of Life Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at Poland-Thomson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Harlan Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the River of Life Baptist Church and/or Cameron FFA.