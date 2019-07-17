Clear
Edward R. Weber July 18, 1927 - July 16, 2019

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Edward R Weber

1927-2019

Edward Roy Weber, 91, life long resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on July 16, 2019.
He was born on July 18, 1927 to Otto and Anna Weber.
Edward married Jean and gained 5 daughters in 1971.
He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and Christian Brothers High School until he joined the Navy, where he served on a submarine chaser during WWII.
Ed worked as a Foreman at St. Joseph Packaging Co for 43 years. He was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and longtime Boy Scout Leader of Troop 216. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and coin collecting, and was an avid gardener.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Martin.
Survivors include his wife Jean, daughters: Lynn Liechti, Lori Hoefling, LeAnn Pogue (Steve), Lisa Leeson (Paul), Linda Poppa (Robert), 8 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Boy Scouts of America, Honor Flight Network of KC or donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

