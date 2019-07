Eldon H. “Pinky” Armstrong

1944-2019

Eldon Henderson Armstrong, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on November 5, 1944 to Eldon and Ada Armstrong.

Eldon married Verlee Banks on November 24, 2008, and they celebrated 10 years together, she survives of the home.

He was a construction worker for many years.

Eldon enjoyed fishing and working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Peggy Armstrong, William Hill, Paul Hill, Thomas S. Hill, Clarence Hill, Charles Hill, Robert Hill Sr., and nephew; Robert Hill Jr.

Survivors include children; Eldon Howard, Eldon Armstrong, Timothy Hulett, Kevin Hulett, Paula Gene Brown, Paula K. Hulett, great niece; Kathy Davis, along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.